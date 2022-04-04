STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Speculation rife over trouble in Jharkhand govt as Congress summons 30 state leaders to Delhi

CM Hemant Soren is said to have not responded to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) proposal sent by the Congress even after 29 days

Published: 04th April 2022 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Miffed over CM Hemant Soren (in pic) not responding to the Common Minimum Programme proposal sent by the Congress, Pandey has called the 30 senior leaders to Delhi (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: With Avinash Pandey, who is in charge of the Jharkhand Congress, summoning 30 senior party leaders, including the four ministers, to New Delhi for further deliberations, speculation is rife that all is not well in the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand. This is not the first time that a rift has developed in the ruling alliance as the State Health Minister, hailing from the Congress, had alleged in February that efforts are being made by Chief Minister Hemant Soren to 'politically finish' the grand old party.

Sources in the Congress claimed that, miffed over CM Hemant Soren not responding to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) proposal sent by the Congress, Pandey has called the 30 senior leaders, including four ministers and state party president Rajesh Thakur, to New Delhi for further deliberations.

Thakur asserted that they have been summoned by the Congress high command. “Party high command has called us to New Delhi to discuss how to strengthen the organization. All the 30 senior Congress leaders, including four ministers, are leaving for New Delhi today itself,” said Thakur. He, however, accepted that all is not well into the ruling alliance, but it happens in coalition governments.

Notably, CM Hemant Soren is said to have not responded to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) proposal sent by the Congress party even after 29 days.

But the move by Pandey has left many in the party baffled. They claimed that meetings must have a purpose, further saying that calling them to Delhi put additional financial burden on many leaders, who don’t have much financial means.

“Two days back, he was in Ranchi where he could have held the meeting. Important issues of the party in Jharkhand are taking a back seat,” said one of the Congress leaders.

Notably, four days back a meeting with former presidents of the Jharkhand Congress and former heads of different morchas was held in New Delhi. These meetings have been called to mobilize and strengthen the support base of the party. Pande, according to the Congress leaders, took charge about two months back and has visited Jharkhand around eight times and organized a number of programmes so far. A three-day Chintan Shivir was also organized followed by divisional level workers’ meet, demonstrations and many other closed-door meetings on his directions, all of which did not produce any outcome, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Jharkhand Congress
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp