Terrorist hideout busted near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, huge cache of arms seized 

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by the army and police in Noorkote village, the officials said.

Published: 04th April 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAMMU: Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday.

They said the arms and ammunition seized from the hideout included two AK-47 assault rifles with two magazines and 63 rounds, one 223 bore AK shape gun with handgrip, its two magazines and 20 rounds and one Chinese pistol with a magazine and four rounds.

However, no one was arrested during the operation which was carried out late Sunday evening based on a specific information, the officials said.

