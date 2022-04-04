This 80-year-old inmate of an old age home in Uttarakhand has a gift for Rahul Gandhi

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: An 80-year-old, differently-abled Pushpa Munjyal, who is an inmate of an old-age home has donated Rs 50 lakh and 100 grams of gold jewellery to the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

On Monday, she handed over her "will" to the state Congress leader Pritam Singh and said it is her gift to Rahul Gandhi.

A big fan of Rahul, Munjyal of Dehradun is visionless. She has been living in the Premdham ashram, a home for elderly people in Dehradun for the last 23 years.

"Rahul Gandhi is like my son," the octogenarian says.

"He is a simple and honest person," she said wondering why he is being troubled by his rivals unnecessarily."

She is all praise for the Nehru-Gandhi family for their "contribution to the growth of India and the sacrifices they have made towards nation-building."

Munjyal who was a teacher is second among three siblings. She lost her elder brother to cancer while her younger sister is married and lives with her family.



