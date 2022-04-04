STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

This 80-year-old inmate of an old age home in Uttarakhand has a gift for Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, she handed over her "will" to the state Congress leader Pritam Singh and said it is her gift to Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 04th April 2022 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Pushpa Munjyal handing over her 'will' to the state Congress leader Pritam Singh.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: An 80-year-old, differently-abled Pushpa Munjyal, who is an inmate of an old-age home has donated Rs 50 lakh and 100 grams of gold jewellery to the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi. 

On Monday, she handed over her "will" to the state Congress leader Pritam Singh and said it is her gift to Rahul Gandhi.

A big fan of Rahul, Munjyal of Dehradun is visionless. She has been living in the Premdham ashram, a home for elderly people in Dehradun for the last 23 years.

"Rahul Gandhi is like my son," the octogenarian says. 

"He is a simple and honest person," she said wondering why he is being troubled by his rivals unnecessarily."

She is all praise for the Nehru-Gandhi family for their "contribution to the growth of India and the sacrifices they have made towards nation-building."

Munjyal who was a teacher is second among three siblings. She lost her elder brother to cancer while her younger sister is married and lives with her family. 


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
80-year-old Pushpa Munjyal Congress party Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp