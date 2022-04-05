STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Booking of Congress ministers for showing swords at event: Nana Patole says he has conveyed displeasure to Maharashtra CM

Nana Patole said the presentation of swords happens often in such events across the country, adding that Congress wanted the police's arbitrary working to be controlled.

Published: 05th April 2022 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday said he had conveyed his displeasure to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the booking of two ministers from the party for brandishing swords at an event some days ago.

An FIR was registered last month against Congress ministers Aslam Shaikh and Varsha Gaikwad and the party's minority cell chief Imran Pratapgarhi for holding aloft swords at a function in Bandra.

Patole said the presentation of swords happens often in such events across the country, adding that the Congress wanted the police's arbitrary working to be controlled.

"In such cases, if police officers are taking wrong action then it is necessary for the Home minister to take strict steps against them. But that did not happen," Patole said, expressing his unhappiness with the Home department, which is controlled by the NCP's Dilip Walse-Patil.

"The chief minister has held a meeting on this issue. We have expressed our displeasure (on the ministers being booked)," Patole told reporters.

Earlier, there was speculation that Thackeray was not happy with Walse-Pail's reply in the Assembly to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' allegation that the MVA government was conspiring to implicate BJP leaders in false cases.

However, Thackeray, in a statement on April 1, refuted these reports and said he had full faith in his cabinet colleagues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nana Patole Maharashtra CM Maharashtra Congress Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp