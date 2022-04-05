Buzz on BJP joining hands with MNS as Nitin Gadkari meets Raj Thackeray

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI : Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s meeting with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has increased speculations of both the parties coming together ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls that are scheduled later this year.

However, Nitin Gadkari termed it his personal visit to Raj Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai. Sources close to Raj Thackeray said that he has made up his mind to ally with BJP to review the dwindling prospect of the MNS.

However, as per a BJP source, Raj Thackeray’s earlier opposition to north Indians could plague the possible future alliance. “BJP is concerned and worried about its north Indian vote bank. Thackeray’s earlier anti-north India stand is coming as an obstacle to the alliance between the two parties,” the source said.