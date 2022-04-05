STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRPF jawan killed, two migrants shot at in Srinagar

The doctors have termed condition of another injured jawan ASI Niranjan as critical. Unconfirmed reports said militants fired from motor bike.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A CRPF jawan was killed and another critically injured in a militant attack in Srinagar while a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper and two migrant labourers were shot at and injured by militants in two separate attacks in south Kashmir on Monday. Army, meanwhile, said troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri by killing a militant.

Militants fired on two CRPF men at Maisuma area of uptown Srinagar in the afternoon. Both the jawans received critical gunshot wounds and were evacuated to nearby hospital, where Head Constable Vishal Kumar succumbed to injuries. The doctors have termed condition of another injured jawan ASI Niranjan as critical. Unconfirmed reports said militants fired from motor bike.

