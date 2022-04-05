STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Focus on enforcement, strengthening infra to fight drug abuse: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Lauding students of the college for their parade and dance presentation braving heavy rain, Pema Khandu said such activities bring positive energy to them.

Published: 05th April 2022 11:24 PM

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said his government is focusing on strengthening infrastructure, including development of rehabilitation centres and counselling of youths to fight against drug abuse and urged people to cooperate with the administration in its endeavour.

Speaking at the inaugural function of a three-day celebration of the 41st Annual Day of the Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here, the CM said the state government is determined to eradicate the drug addition problem from society but cannot do it alone.

"If youths, who are the future of the state, fall into the drug trap, our future will be bleak. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every member of society to join hands against this evil," he said.

Noting that eradication of drug abuse has become a major challenge for the state, Khandu said his government has adopted the Arunachal Pradesh Psychoactive Substances Policy 2021.

"We are dealing with the problem with three principles, reduction in supply, demand and harm. Enforcement is being strengthened with strict action against drug peddlers," he said.

The CM also mentioned that the government is "strengthening de-addiction centres, focusing on counselling, early detection and empowering communities" through livelihood development.

Khandu said de-addiction and rehabilitation centres will have skill development and training facilities so that once cured youths can join the mainstream with sustainable livelihood skills.

"The government and I as CM can't solve everything. A social movement, where all of us speak in one voice, walk at one pace and dream a common goal, is the need of the hour," he said.

Lauding students of the college for their parade and dance presentation braving heavy rain, Khandu said such activities bring positive energy to them.

The CM hailed DNGC, one of the oldest colleges of the state, now with 14 departments, for producing distinct luminaries who are serving the state in various capacities.

He called upon the alumni of the institution to return to their alma mater.

A three-point memorandum that included construction of new parking shed for at least 1000 two-wheelers, a public gallery with a steel roof and capacity of 1,000 people and construction of a mini indoor sports complex was submitted to him.

Khandu assured the authorities that all projects will be sanctioned within this financial year.

"I will depute an expert team from the education department to visit the college and recommend to the government how the projects can be implemented and funds will be sanctioned. Not only the three demands, but I will also see the reconstruction of approach road to the college," he said.

He was accompanied by Home Minister Bamang Felix, an alumnus of the college.

