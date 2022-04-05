STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In last 8 years, maritime sector has scaled new heights: PM Modi

"Today, on National Maritime Day we recall our glorious maritime history and highlight the importance of the maritime sector towards India's economic growth," Modi said in a series of tweets.

Published: 05th April 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the last eight years, India's maritime sector has scaled new heights and contributed to boosting trade and commercial activities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday on the occasion of National Maritime Day.

April 5 is celebrated as National Maritime Day across the country and is dedicated to the role of maritime trade in the development of the Indian economy and the role of India and its strategic location in global trade.

"In the last 8 years our maritime sector has scaled new heights and contributed to boosting trade and commercial activities," he said.

In the last eight years, the government of India has focussed on port-led development which includes expanding port capacities and making the existing systems even more efficient, the prime minister said.

He said waterways are being harnessed to ensure Indian products get access to new markets. "While we are leveraging the maritime sector for economic progress and building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we are also taking adequate care to ensure the marine eco-system and diversity which India is proud of is safeguarded," Modi said.

