India full of entrepreneurial energy, Stand Up India part of efforts to further progress: PM Narendra Modi
The Stand-Up India Scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to scheduled caste or scheduled tribe borrowers and women borrowers.
Published: 05th April 2022 07:56 PM | Last Updated: 05th April 2022 08:07 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: India is full of entrepreneurial energy and the 'Stand Up India' initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise this spirit to further progress and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
The Stand-Up India Scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to scheduled caste or scheduled tribe (ST) borrowers and women borrowers.
In a tweet, Modi said, "India is full of entrepreneurial energy and the 'Stand Up India' initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise this spirit to further progress and prosperity #6YearsofStandUpIndia".
He also tagged a series of tweets from the MyGovIndia handle which highlight various facets of the 'Stand Up India' initiative.
"Promoting entrepreneurship at the grass-root level! Stand Up India adds #NariShakti to the nation's growth story. #6YearsOfStandUpIndia," MyGovIndia said in a tweet.
The government handle shared case studies of people who were benefited through the initiative.