ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

On April 2, several social media users posted videos and pictures of unidentified burning objects falling from the sky in north Maharashtra as well as some districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 05th April 2022 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A team of ISRO scientists are visiting Chandrapur district in Maharashtra to inspect some objects, believed to be remnants of a booster rocket, that streaked across the night sky over parts of central India last week.

The space agency decided to depute a team of scientists for "inspection and further scientific inquiry" after the district collector of Chandrapur reached out to ISRO to examine a metal ring and a cylinder-like object that were found in an open field in Pawanpur village.

"As requested by the district administration, a team of scientists from ISRO is visiting Pawanpur for inspection and further scientific inquiry," the space agency said in a Facebook post.

Experts speculated that they could be either meteorites entering the Earth's atmosphere or the pieces of rocket boosters which fall off after a satellite launch.

A local government official in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district said an "aluminum and steel object" reportedly fell at Ladbori village in Sindewahi tehsil around 7.45 pm.

Such sightings were reported in Buldhana, Akola and Jalgaon districts of Maharashtra around 7.30 pm, and also from Barwani, Bhopal, Indore, Betul and Dhar districts of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Shriniwas Aundhkar, director of the Kalam Astrospace and Science Centre, had said that the objects could be parts of rocket boosters of the Rocket Lab Electron launcher that had put a satellite of the US-based firm BlackSky into orbit on Saturday.

