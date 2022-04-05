STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man in Maharashtra held for generating fake bills of Rs 2215 crore through several bogus firms

Maharashtra's Goods and Services Tax department has arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with alleged bogus bills of Rs 2,215 crore.

Published: 05th April 2022 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000 Money

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with alleged bogus bills of Rs 2,215 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

A release from the department said Nandkishor Sharma was arrested on Monday as part of a probe into nine companies over bogus bills.

"It was found during the investigation that Sharma was running 26 bogus firms, including the nine under probe. These firms had generated fake bills totalling Rs 2,215 crore till now. The department has succeeded in exposing tax evasion of Rs 126 crore in this case," the official said.

He was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra  Maharashtra Crime
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp