Mob vandalises two Rajasthan roadways buses in protest against murder of history-sheeter

By PTI

KOTA: A mob vandalised two buses of the Rajasthan roadways and blocked a road on Tuesday, a day after a local villager was killed by unidentified men in Chittorgarh district, police said.

The deceased, identified as 40-year-old Deva Gurjar, was a resident of Borabas village in Kota district.

He was declared history-sheeter by Rawatbhata police station, they said.

Gurjar was murdered on Monday evening at a salon on Barrier Dam road in adjoining Rawatbhata town in Chittorgarh district.

A group of 10-15 unidentified men fired shots at him after attacking him with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital in a serious condition and then referred to Kota, where he succumbed on the way to another medical facility, they said.

Angry villagers from Borabas and nearby areas set afire a roadways bus from Kota depot on Tuesday morning and broke the glasses of another bus from Pratapgarh depot, Circle Inspector (CI) Manoj Singh Sikarwal said.

The villagers also blocked a road near Borabas by placing burning beams and wood, demanding immediate arrest of the murder accused, Sikarwal said.

Meanwhile, a large number of people assembled outside the mortuary room of the MBS hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted, and created a ruckus.

The mob allegedly stopped the ambulance and pelted police with stones while they were taking the body for post-mortem, he said.

However, Nayapura Circle Officer (CO) Kaluram Verma said no case has been lodged in connection with the stone-pelting on the hospital premises.

No one, including police personnel, received any injury in the stone-pelting, the CO added.

The blockade on the Kota–Rawatbhata road was cleared after around eight hours, Kota SP (City) Kesar Singh Shekhawat told PTI.

The SP said the body was handed over to the family members of Gurjar later in the day after post-mortem.

A case of murder was registered against 9-10 identified accused and six of them have been detained for interrogation, the SP said.

Prima facie, personal enmity seems to be the reason behind the fatal attack on Gurjar, he said.