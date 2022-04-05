STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: Cops take 'holy dip' in Ganga with handcuffed accused; show-cause notice served

The notice was served to the policeman leading the team after a video of the incident that took place at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in February surfaced recently, he said.

BURHANPUR: A police team from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur that had travelled to Uttar Pradesh to arrest a man allegedly took a "holy dip" in river Ganga with the handcuffed accused, prompting the authorities to serve a show-cause notice for dereliction of duty, an official said on Tuesday.

"A team from Lalbagh police station had gone to Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) to arrest a man accused in a cheating case. We recently received the information that while returning, the police team took a dip in the Ganga with the accused at Prayagraj. Hence, a show-cause notice has been served," Burhanpur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar Lodha said.

The police team should have returned directly to the police station after arresting the accused, he said.

According to police sources, the notice was served to sub-inspector Keshav Patil of Lalbagh police station, who was leading the team that went to arrest the accused from Pratapgarh on February 16.

Someone shot a video after seeing a handcuffed man taking a dip in the Ganga at Prayagraj, it was stated.

The video has now been brought to the attention of the police and a notice was served to the policeman last week, another official said.

