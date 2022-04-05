NCW asks Modi government to take action over book listing 'merits' of dowry; Nursing Council hits out at publisher

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take remedial action over a book for nursing students listing the "merits and advantages" of the dowry system.

The 'Textbook of Sociology for Nurses' by T K Indrani, according to its cover, is written according to the Indian Nursing Council syllabus.

The suggestion that getting a share of parental property in dowry is one of the "merits" of the regressive practice is under the heading "The Merits of Dowry".

The NCW, in a statement, said the matter is of serious concern and the commission has taken cognisance of it.

"It sends a very wrong message to students about the prevailing menace of 'dowry'. (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and to take remedial action in the matter," it mentioned.

The chairperson has also written to Rajesh Bhushan, the Union health secretary, for initiating action in the matter to inform the NCW about it within a week.

The Indian Nursing Council (INC) on Tuesday condemned the use of its name by a publisher and an author for the sale of textbooks with derogatory content.

The INC, in a statement, said it has been brought to its notice that the author and the publisher of a textbook of sociology for nurses have placed the council's name on its cover page.

The INC has released a notification dated 04/04/2022 and placed on its website which strongly condemns any derogatory content related to social evils in the society like dowry by using its name, the statement said.

Section 16 of the INC Act empowers the council to prescribe the standards and curricula for the training of nurses, midwives and health visitors.

As per the policy, the INC only prescribes the syllabus and does not endorse any author or publisher, it said.

The INC has initiated necessary action against the publisher and the author concerned for misusing its name in the content of the book, the statement said.

The INC is also issuing an advisory to all Universities/State Nurses Registration Council (SNRC) to do proper due diligence before prescribing any textbook to nursing colleges, it said.