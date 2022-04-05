STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nitish expresses anguish over Jammu and Kashmir attack, orders help for injured Bihar labourers

In a social media post late on Monday night, Kumar said the injured persons belonged to West Champaran district.

Published: 05th April 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 10:17 AM

Bihar CM and JDU president Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed anguish over the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which two migrant labourers from the state have sustained injuries.

The Resident Commissioner of Bihar, in New Delhi, has been asked to get in touch with Jammu and Kashmir administration and ensure both got proper treatment. The migrants were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama district.

