STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People can self enumerate in the next census: Government tells Lok Sabha

The housing listing phase of the census and the exercise to update the NPR were scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020 but didn't happen due to COVID.

Published: 05th April 2022 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

NPR, census

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The upcoming census will be digital for the first time and people will have the option of self enumeration, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The housing listing phase of the census and the exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) were scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The forthcoming census is to be the first digital census and there is a provision for self-enumeration. The census 2021 and related field activities have been postponed until further orders due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic," Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question.

According to the earlier schedule, the census would have its reference date as March 1, 2021 and in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, it would have been October 1, 2020.

The census operation continues to be on hold and the government is yet to announce the new schedule.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Population Register Census
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp