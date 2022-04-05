SSS chief Raju Shetti announces snapping of ties with MVA, accuses Maharashtra ​government of ignoring farmers

By PTI

PUNE: Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana chief Raju Shetti on Tuesday said his outfit was snapping ties with the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi over various farm issues.

He said the decision was taken in the party's executive meeting in Kolhapur, which also endorsed the move to remove its lone MLA Devendra Bhoyar from the party.

While addressing a gathering in Kolhapur, Shetti announced the snapping of ties with MVA over the ruling dispensation's apathy towards farmers and agricultural distress.

"The Swabhimani Shetkari Paksh was formed to safeguard the interests of farmers and restore their respect. Today, farmers are committing suicide but no one is bothered about it. We want to restore their respect and make them stand on their feet and that is why Swambhimani Shetkari Sanghtana was formed," said Shetti.

He said the outfit plunged into electoral politics to strengthen the farmers' movement, and alliances were made with parties just to ensure benefits for farmers.

Speaking to PTI, Shetti said, "We have taken the decision to snap all ties with MVA. The decision to amend the Land Acquisition Act has caused losses to farmers. As per the amended Act, the farmers will now get only 30 per cent compensation," he said.

Shetti said he wanted the state government to roll back the decision to pay fair and remunerative price (FRP) in two instalments.

Shetti said he will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to get his name dropped from the proposed MLC list in case it is there.