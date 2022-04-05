Terror angle in temple attack under scanner too

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will probe the attack on policemen at the Gorakhnath temple. The decision was announced after the security set-up of the shrine was reviewed at a high-level meeting convened by UP Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi on Monday.

The attack had taken place when a man armed with a knife tried to forcibly enter the heavily guarded temple premises on late Sunday night, injuring two constables. The video of the attack at the gate of the temple went viral on the social media.

“The attack on the PAC personnel in Gorakhnath temple is part of a conspiracy. It can be called a terror incident. UP ATS has been given the responsibility of its investigation,” Awasthi told a press briefing. The UP Special Task Force (STF) will also coordinate with the ATS in the investigation.

Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath announced an award of Rs 5 lakh each to the three constables who foiled the attack, said Awasthi. According to Gorakhpur range deputy inspector general (DIG) J Ravinder Goud, the attacker had been hospitalised as he was injured in the scuffle with the cops.

Police sources confirmed that the attacker identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, a chemical engineer who passed out from IIT-Bombay in 2015, was overpowered by a group of security personnel after over 10 minutes. Later, he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General, Law and Order, said that the three security personnel would be given a cash reward and that their names would be recommended for the Shaurya Award.“The investigation was handed over to the ATS to ascertain if there is any conspiracy behind the incident. ... We are not denying any possibility at the moment. We are also not ruling out terror angle,” he said.