Two killed, houses swept away in landslides in Northeast

Copious rain triggered landslides in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, as two people were killed and houses washed away in several places, officials said.

Published: 05th April 2022

For representational purposes

By PTI

SHILLONG: Copious rain triggered landslides in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, as two people were killed and houses washed away in several places, officials said on Tuesday.

As many as seven landslides were reported across Meghalaya in the past 24 hours, they said.

Two people, identified as Rohit Kshiar (14) and Dilibon Tangsang (35), were killed following a landslide in Mawlat village in East Khasi Hills district, an official of the state disaster management authority said.

Two houses and two shops were washed away in another landslide in Umblai village, while a portion of the Thangbnai-Mawlyngot road was damaged.

Traffic movement was also affected on Mawphlang Balat Road in Mawsynram Block and NH- 40 (Shillong-Dawki Road), the officials said.

In Arunachal Pradesh, incessant rainfall set off a series of landslides at different locations across state capital Itanagar, posing a threat to vulnerable buildings.

The northeastern state has received more than 15 cm rainfall over the past few days, the Met department said.

Several bridges have collapsed due to the torrential rainfall, while roads were washed away by landslides in the strategically located Anjaw district near the China border, the officials said.

Reports of a flood-like situation have been received from Namsai, Changlang and Tirap districts, they said.

The Lohit district administration has also issued a traffic advisory to avoid travelling to Anjaw in the wake of the inclement weather.

It has appealed to people to stay away from river banks and refrain from fishing activities.

Restoration work is underway in the affected areas, the officials added.

