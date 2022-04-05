STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to recognise best start up talents in Coimbatore on April 30

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present awards to three most eligible start ups and a separate category for women-led start up here on April 30.

Published: 05th April 2022 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present awards to three most eligible start ups and a separate category for women-led start up here on April 30.

The Start-Ups Academy, a non-profit organisation, is planning to conduct a start up competition to recognise talents, with an aim to guide, enable and mentor budding innovators to reach the next level, its President, G Karthikeyan told reporters on Tuesday.

The event named 'Start Up Dhuru' will be graced by Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present trophies to the winners, he said.

The academy is hoping to provide guidance and support on various fronts, including establishing training for entrepreneurs in market strategy, funding and finance.

Padma Shree Awardee 'Padman' Muruganandam Arunachalam, who was present at the press conference, said the industry which was capital based earlier had turned to idea-based and now now innovation-based.

The new business was creating new markets and not not eating into other markets, he said.

