STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP man carries wife to hospital on cart, Deputy CM orders probe

On March 28, Prajapati took his wife to a health centre -- three kilometres away from his house-- on the cart as he was unable to find a ride.

Published: 05th April 2022 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

UP cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BALLIA: After a video of a man carrying his wife on a cart to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia went viral on social media, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak ordered a probe into the matter, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Andaur village of the district, they said. In the video, Sakul Prajapati, a resident of the village in Chilkhar block was seen carrying his ailing wife Jogni (55) to the hospital on a cart.

Chief Medical Officer Neeraj Pandey said the deputy chief minister has ordered the director general of medical and health to probe the matter.

On March 28, Prajapati took his wife to a health centre -- three kilometres away from his house-- on the cart as he was unable to find a ride. The doctors there gave some medicines and referred his wife to the district hospital, he said.

He left his wife on the cart at Piyaria village and returned home to take clothes and money and then took her to the hospital on a mini-truck, he said.

His wife died during treatment in the hospital, according to police. Prajapati claimed the death took place at around 11 pm and the hospital refused to provide an ambulance to take the body home, saying the service was not available at night. He then hired a private ambulance for Rs 1,100.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brajesh Pathak Ballia
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp