87 civilians, 99 security personnel killed in J-K since Article 370 scrapped: Government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 87 civilians and 99 security personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, as compared to 177 civilians and 406 security personnel in the previous five years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha.

The minister said the central government has a policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism and there has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 255 in 2019, 244 in 2020 and 229 in 2021.

As many as 177 civilians and 406 security personnel were killed from May 2014 to August 4, 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir, while 87 civilians and 99 security personnel were killed from August 5, 2019 to November 2021, he said in a written reply to a question.

"A robust security and intelligence grid is in place to prevent any terrorist attack. In addition, day and night area domination, round the clock checking at Nakas, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists are being carried out," he said.

Replying to another question, the minister said the Jammu and Kashmir government has reported having received proposals for investments worth approximately Rs 51,000 crore since the abrogation of Article 370.

He said the union government has notified the new central sector scheme for industrial development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir announced on February 19, 2021 to attract capital investment, with a financial outlay of Rs 28,400 crore (upto the year 2037).

The scheme provides for four types of incentives namely (i) capital investment incentive, (ii) capital interest subvention, (iii) goods and services tax linked incentive and (iv) working capital interest subvention, he said.

Moreover, Rai said, in order to boost industrial development in the Union Territory, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has also notified the J&K Industrial Policy, J&K Private Industrial Estate Development Policy and J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy.