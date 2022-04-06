STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress, NCP accuse Centre of 'looting' common man by hiking prices of fuel

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto also took to Twitter to hit out at the BJP, terming the saffron party "lootjeevi" (one which thrives on the loot).

Published: 06th April 2022 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Fuel, petrol

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Congress and the NCP on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of looting the poor as the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs 10 per litre.

"The Modi government continues to loot the poor through fuel price hikes! Petrol-diesel prices were increased by another 80 paise today with the prices going up by Rs 10 in two weeks," Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole tweeted. Patole termed the BJP government a "pickpocket".

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto also took to Twitter to hit out at the BJP, terming the saffron party "lootjeevi" (one which thrives on the loot).

ALSO READ: 14th price hike in 16 days makes petrol, diesel dearer by Rs 10/litre 

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Crasto shared a cartoon, in which he likened the party to a cowboy holding fuel pump nozzles in both hands as if guns and training them towards a common man who has raised his hands out of fear.

WATCH |

The cowboy depicted in the cartoon has the BJP's poll symbol, the lotus, in the place of his face. "Enough of petrol-diesel price rise," Crasto tweeted. NCP and Congress are constituents of the MVA government led by Shiv Sena.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress NCP Narendra Modi petrol price diesel price fuel price
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp