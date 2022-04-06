STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corruption probe: CBI takes ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh into custody from Mumbai jail

Deshmukh, in his petition filed through advocate Aniket Nikam on Monday, had also challenged the application filed by the CBI seeking his custody.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh into custody from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in connection with corruption allegations raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, an official said.

Deshmukh was taken into custody by the CBI team from the Arthur Road Prison in Central Mumbai and placed under arrest, the official said.

Deshmukh had earlier approached the Bombay High Court challenging a special court order allowing the CBI to take him into custody in connection with its probe into corruption allegations against him.

The senior NCP leader's plea is listed for hearing before a single bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere on Wednesday.

