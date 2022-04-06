STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Criminal cases against 22 IPS officers, one declared fugitive: Government

As per information provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, one IPS officer has been declared fugitive in UP.

Published: 06th April 2022 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 22 IPS officers have faced criminal cases in last five years while another Indian Police Service officer has been declared fugitive, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha.

Rai said criminal cases have been registered against 22 IPS officers under various sections during the last five years -- from 2017 to March 30, 2022.

"As per information provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, one IPS officer has been declared fugitive in UP," he said in a written reply.

