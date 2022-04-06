STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi HC strikes down Centre's memorandum requiring political nod for private foreign visits by judges

The Centre told the court that information concerning judges travelling abroad is required so that in case of any emergency requisite assistance can be extended abroad.

Published: 06th April 2022 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has struck down a central government office memorandum requiring the judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts to obtain political clearance for private visits abroad, saying that such a condition is "uncalled for" in view of the high offices the judges hold.

A bench headed by Justice Rajiv Shakdher, while dealing with a challenge to the mandate, noted that when certain guidelines were issued by the central government in 2011 in relation to the foreign visits by judges of the Supreme Court and the High Courts, it had "dispensed with the requirement of obtaining political clearance for private foreign visits" and the same approach ought to have been followed this time as well.

"In our view, in the instant O.M (Office Memorandum), the same regime ought to have been followed. Therefore, insofar as the instant O.M. dated July 13, 2021, requires judges of the Supreme Court and the High Courts to seek political clearance for private foreign visits, it is uncalled for, given the high offices they are holding, especially given the fact that nothing has changed since the 2011 guidelines were issued," stated the bench, also comprising Justice Jasmeet Singh, in its order passed on April 1.

The Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, defended the OM issued by the Central government through the Ministry of External Affairs and told the court that information concerning judges travelling abroad is required so that in case of any emergency requisite assistance can be extended abroad.

The high court opined that the stand overlooks the fact that information about judges' travel plans is known the moment a request is made to the Consular, Passport, and Visa Division of the Ministry of External Affairs for issuance of a "Visa Support Notes Verbale".

In any case, if an Indian citizen, which includes a judge, is caught in a crisis, Indian embassies/Missions are duty-bound to extend assistance to the extent possible as and when they receive information of such an occurrence, the court added.

"Accordingly, the OM dated July 13, 2021, to the extent it requires the judges of the Supreme Court and the High Courts to seek political clearance qua private visits abroad, is struck down," the high court ordered.

The petitioner Aman Vachar challenged the condition on the ground that requiring judges of Constitutional Courts i.e., the Supreme Court and the High Courts to seek political clearance qua private visits to foreign countries infringed their right of privacy and also degraded and diminished the high office that they hold.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi HC judges foreign travel
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp