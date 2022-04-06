STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Himachal Pradesh High Court seeks reply from NHAI over collection of toll at Sanwara plaza in Solan

The petitioner stated that as per rules, no toll Plaza can be established in the same section within a distance of 60 km.

By PTI

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from the National Highways Authority of India with regard to the alleged illegal collection of toll at the Sanwara plaza in Solan district.

Adit Singal in a PIL alleged that the toll plaza at Sanwara was set up contrary to the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

Whereas other toll plazas are situated at Parwanoo in Solan district and in Chandimandir of Haryana's Panchkula district, within 60 km from the Sanwara toll plaza, the petitioner said.

The petition further alleged that the people who do not have the fast-tag facility are being charged double.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to make submission in this regard.

The next hearing will be held on April 27.

