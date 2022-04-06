India against Russia-Ukraine conflict, strongly condemns killings in Bucha: Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: India is strongly against the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Parliament on Wednesday. He was responding on the Lok Sabha discussion on the situation in Ukraine.

"If New Delhi has chosen a side, it is the side of peace and for an immediate end to violence. All members would agree that India’s approach should be guided by its national beliefs and values, national interest and by its national strategy," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said that India believes that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. "In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answer to any disputes," he added.

He also spoke about India’s evacuation mission for citizens stranded in Ukraine called Operation Ganga, pointing out that it was the most challenging evacuation carried out by the country.

"Had the four Union ministers not gone to countries neighbouring Ukraine, India would not have got the same level of cooperation," he said.

One should bear in mind that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, on respect for international law and for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

"If India has chosen a side, it is a side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence. This is our principled stand and has consistently guided our position in international forums and debates, including in the UN," Jaishankar said.

Talking about the civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, Jaishankar said India is "deeply disturbed" by the reports.

"We strongly condemn the killings that have taken place there. This is an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation," he said.

Jaishankar also said that attributing a political colour to India's actions vis-a-vis the Ukraine situation was unfortunate.