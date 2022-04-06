STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Obligation to ensure Covid protocol compliance more on those charged with enforcement: Delhi HC 

The court said it is imperative that all individuals including those in charge of maintenance of law and order follow these protocols at all times.

Published: 06th April 2022 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Mask, Covid, Coronavirus

Representational image of Covid-19 pandemic.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coronavirus protocols must be adhered to even "more strictly" by those charged with their enforcement and they must lead by example, the Delhi High Court has said.

The court said it is imperative that all individuals including those in charge of maintenance of law and order follow these protocols at all times.

The court made the observations while hearing a plea by an advocate seeking direction to take necessary action against on-duty Delhi police officials for allegedly violating Covid guidelines, and for not ensuring the implementation of safety norms in society despite many orders passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The petitioner has said that in the early hours of August 9, 2021, two police personnel posted at Sadar Bazar Police Station were without masks and helmets during patrolling on a government bike and they allegedly misbehaved with him and his relatives and used derogatory words.

The court was informed by the Delhi Police counsel that on taking cognisance of the complaint, it was duly enquired into and subsequently two police personnel were also cautioned.

"The obligation to ensure compliance with those protocols must be adhered to even more strictly by those who are charged with its enforcement and must therefore lead by example," Justice Yashwant Varma said.

"Insofar as the incident which led to the institution of the present writ petition is concerned, the court notes that the two police personnel have been duly admonished and that consequently circumstances warrant a closure being accorded," he said.

The police counsel also said that the authorities remain duty-bound to ensure that all citizens including members of the police force adhere to the protocols mandated by DDMA as well MHA circulars.

Regarding the allegation of unauthorised hawking in the Sadar Bazar area raised in the plea by petitioner and advocate Shalen Bhardwaj, the court noted that the appropriate statutory authorities who are obliged to ensure the implementation of the Street Vendors Act (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 have not been arrayed as party respondents.

The court left it open to the petitioner to initiate appropriate proceedings as may be permissible in law.

The petitioner has claimed, "The said police personnel not only violated the provisions of CrPC but also defamed the petitioner in the eyes of his relatives and residents. Further by misusing the police power and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he extended threat to the petitioner to falsely implicate him in false cases. His said act does not come under the discharge of his official police duty."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid protocol Delhi High Court DDMA
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp