Resume services of eight trains, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel tells Railways

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel tweeted a snapshot of the order copy of SECR issued on March 31 mentioning the names of 10 passenger special trains cancelled for a month.

Published: 06th April 2022 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday slammed the Railways' decision to suspend for a month the operation of eight special passenger trains which pass through the state.

On the direction of the CM, state Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahoo has written a letter to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board seeking resumption of these trains citing problems being faced by commuters, an official said.

Baghel tweeted a snapshot of the order copy of South East Central Railway (SECR) issued on March 31 mentioning the names of 10 passenger special trains cancelled for a month.

"After selling the railway station, now ten passenger trains have been cancelled while ignoring the problems of people just to earn profit. @RailMinIndia should immediately take cognizance of this anti-people decision and restore the operation of the trains," the CM tweeted.

The ACS' letter stated that "out of the 10 passenger trains cancelled for a month, eight pass through routes within Chhattisgarh and no alternative arrangement has been put in place against the cancellation".

During the ongoing 'Chaitra Navratra' festival, a large number of people visit the temples of goddesses in the state, while these trains are also used daily by traders, workers and students, it said.

