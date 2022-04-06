STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RJD building bridges with two disgruntled BJP allies 

Tejashwi thanked Chirag for lending his support to the RJD candidate Subodh Kumar from Hajipur in the Legislative Council election.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

LJP president Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Bihar’s main opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, is trying to fish in troubled waters. Senior RJD leader met Jamui MP Chirag Paswan and expressed his concern over ‘ill-treatment’  meted out to him and his family during the eviction in New Delhi last week.

Though both Rajak and Chirag described the meeting a routine event, their unscheduled meeting and its timing created ripples in political circles. Political circles are abuzz with the news that RJD’s chief minister’s face Tejashwi Prasad and Chirag are coming closer day after day.

Tejashwi thanked Chirag for lending his support to the RJD candidate Subodh Kumar from Hajipur in the Legislative Council election. The RJD is also trying to woo Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani, who is sore over with the BJP following his sacking from the Cabinet. Both Chirag and Sahani were at the receiving end after being sidelined by the BJP, which is now the single largest party in the assembly with 77 members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashtriya Janata Dal Chirag Paswan
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp