RJD building bridges with two disgruntled BJP allies 

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar’s main opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, is trying to fish in troubled waters. Senior RJD leader met Jamui MP Chirag Paswan and expressed his concern over ‘ill-treatment’ meted out to him and his family during the eviction in New Delhi last week.

Though both Rajak and Chirag described the meeting a routine event, their unscheduled meeting and its timing created ripples in political circles. Political circles are abuzz with the news that RJD’s chief minister’s face Tejashwi Prasad and Chirag are coming closer day after day.

Tejashwi thanked Chirag for lending his support to the RJD candidate Subodh Kumar from Hajipur in the Legislative Council election. The RJD is also trying to woo Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani, who is sore over with the BJP following his sacking from the Cabinet. Both Chirag and Sahani were at the receiving end after being sidelined by the BJP, which is now the single largest party in the assembly with 77 members.