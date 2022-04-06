STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Those who flayed Samajwadi Party's red cap themselves wore one, Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at BJP leaders

PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders were seen wearing saffron caps at the party's foundation day programme on Wednesday.

Published: 06th April 2022 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANNAUJ: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a dig at BJP leaders for wearing caps at an event, recalling how they used to earlier comment on the headgear worn by his party members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders were seen wearing saffron caps at the party's foundation day programme on Wednesday.

The red cap worn by members of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party had come under severe criticism during the recently held Assembly polls, with PM Narendra Modi equating it with "red alert".

In a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, Modi had alleged that those wearing red caps "want power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and to give complete freedom to the mafia".

"Those who used to say all sorts of things about red caps of the Samajwadi Party are today sitting with caps on," Yadav told reporters here after pictures emerged with BJP leaders and PM Modi wearing caps at their party's 42nd foundation day.

