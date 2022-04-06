Two militants killed in Tral encounter

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR Two militants, one each belonging to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) and Lashker-e-Toiba, were killed in an encounter with troops in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

A police official said a joint contingent of police, CRPF and army laid siege around the Tral area of Pulwama in the early hours today after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

He said while the search operation was going on, militants fired on the search party. “The fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing gunfight two militants were killed”.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants belonged to AGuH and another to Lashkar.

“AGuH militant Safat Muzzaffar Sofi alias Muavia and LeT militant Umer Teli alias Talha killed in Tral,” he said.

According to IGP, before shifting to the Tral area, both militants were involved in several militancy incidents in Srinagar city including the killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad in Khunmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar.