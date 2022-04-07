STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSF recovers arms, ammunition near Indo-Pak border in Jammu; troops on alert 

BSF DIG S K Singh said the troops once again exposed the evil designs of Pakistan-based terrorists and made a big dent on their nefarious activities.

Published: 07th April 2022 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border.

The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) Thursday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a special search operation (SSO) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, officials said.

They said the SSO was launched as there were intelligence inputs about Pakistan-based terrorists attempting to smuggle weapons into the Indian territory.

The troops were on high alert following the adverse inputs and were regularly patrolling the areas near the three-tier border fencing along the IB, they said.

The SSO was launched on the zero-line ahead of the fence along the IB in sub-sector Pargwal of Akhnoor during which a bag full of weapons and ammunition was recovered, they said.

The recoveries include one AK-47 rifle, 20 rounds of AK-47 rifle, two magazines, two made-in-Italy pistols, 40 rounds of pistol and four pistol magazines, they said, adding the troops averted a major tragedy by ensuring the consignment smuggled from Pakistan did not enter India.

Talking to reporters, BSF DIG S K Singh said the troops once again exposed the evil designs of Pakistan-based terrorists and made a big dent on their nefarious activities.

He further said the BSF is on high alert all the time and committed to secure the International Border.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Border Security Force BSF
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp