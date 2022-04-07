Chhattisgarh CM assures rehabilitation of displaced Bastar tribals, majority still not willing to return

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The issue of a suitable rehabilitation plan for the internally displaced Bastar tribals, whose plight now cited by activists as similar to the Kashmiri Pandits, might continue to hang fire. However, the majority of migrated tribals are not willing to return despite Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel agreeing to work on bringing them back and extending a secured environment in Bastar.

The tribals from the conflict zone Bastar had shifted to the neighbouring states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha during the controversial Salwa Judum (anti-Maoist campaign) some 15 years ago.

Around a hundred Bastar tribals, who met Baghel at his official residence in Raipur, seemed content with the CM’s assurance for the displaced adivasis returning would be provided safe areas in and around the police or security force camps.

“It’s a welcome move by the chief minister who accepted the demands raised by the displaced tribals and he assured to provide a conducive environment for their return through an action plan. But the majority of the migrated tribals might not be keen to shift close to police camps or even unwilling to return. So our next move would be to proceed to Delhi where the Centre would be urged to initiate a wider rehabilitation plan through conversation with the concerned adjoining states. When a suitable rehabilitation plan can happen in Tripura state, then why not then for Bastar tribals”, said Shubhranshu Choudhary, convener of the New Peace Process in Bastar zone.

The officials who were recently sent from Bastar zone at the behest of the state government to the adjoining states to carry out the ground survey told TNIE that only a small percentage of displaced adivasis are willing to return to Chhattisgarh and that too after they are assured of a secured and safe area to live.

Most of the tribals who moved out of Bastar fearing violence are not prepared to return despite confronting adversity in their daily life in neighbouring states, the officials revealed. According to an estimate, the Bastar tribals have settled in over 200 villages of Telangana and AP.

There are over 50000 families who are believed to have migrated from Bastar during the Salwa Judum and 152 of them have given their consent to return after the meeting with the CM to live near a safe area close to the base camps, Chowdhary added.