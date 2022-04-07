STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress income dips to Rs 285 crore in 2020-21

The Congress spent Rs 864 crore on election expenditure in 2019-20, while it spent Rs 91.35 crore in the elections in 2020-21.

Published: 07th April 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The income of the Congress dipped to Rs 285.76 crore in 2020-21, a sharp decrease from Rs 682.21 crore in 2019-20, according to a report submitted by the party to the Election Commission.

In its Annual Audit Report for 2020-21, the Congress also mentioned that its expenditure decreased to Rs 209 crore from the Rs 998 crore it had spent in 2019, a year that saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi return to power with a brute majority.

The Congress did not receive any donations from AICC members, its MPs and MLAs or sympathisers in 2020-21, but the party got Rs 10.07 crore from electoral bonds, Rs 24.46 crore from company donors and Rs 7.36 crore from electoral trusts.

In 2019-20, the party had received Rs 29.67 lakh from MPs and MLAs and Rs 52,000 from sympathisers and Rs 317.86 crore from electoral bonds.

It also received Rs 94.02 crore from company donors, and Rs one crore from electoral trusts in the election year.

The Congress spent Rs 864 crore on election expenditure in 2019-20, while it spent Rs 91.35 crore in the elections in 2020-21.

It had spent Rs 169 crore under the head capital works in progress (CWIP) in 2019-20, presumably on the new party office it is constructing at Rouse Avenue in the national capital.

The expenditure under the CWIP head for 2020-21 was Rs 207.95 crore.

