CoWIN now allows submitting request to rectify COVID vaccination date

The CoWIN portal already has a feature that allows one to rectify inadvertent errors in name, year of birth and gender on vaccination certificates.

Published: 07th April 2022 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CoWIN portal now has a new feature that allows a beneficiary to submit a request to rectify the vaccination date on the Covid inoculation certificate in case of an error.

In a tweet, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Vikas Sheel said, "CoWIN portal introduces feature to submit rectification request of vaccination date in the COVID-19 vaccination certificates in case the date printed differs from the actual date of vaccination."

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 185.36 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 14 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Thursday till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late at night.

So far, more than 2.10 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the 12-14 years age group.

Over 2.40 crore precaution doses have been given to healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years.

