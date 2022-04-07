CUET application process kicks off, last date is May 6, here's all you need to know

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a day's wait on Wednesday, the online application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) for admission to undergraduate courses in Central Universities for the academic year 2022-23 began on Thursday.

The application form was made live this morning by the National Testing Agency (NTA) although the website mentioned that the form was uploaded online on Wednesday, April 6.

Applications can be submitted till 5 pm on May 6, and the deadline for paying the application fees is 11.50 pm on May 6. Candidates can fill out the application for CUET 2022 on the CUET website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA is yet to declare the exam date but had said that CUET will be held in the first or second week of July 2022.

It will be a computer-based test with multiple-choice questions. CUET will include tests in various languages and domain-specific subjects, as well as a general test. Candidates can select one or more of the tests offered under CUET as per the requirements of the university where they are seeking admission, the NTA said.

CUET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The test will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.