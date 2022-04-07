Delhi minorities panel issues show-cause notice to mayors of three corporations on meat ban issue

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Minorities Commission has issued a show-cause notice to mayors and commissioners of three municipal corporations in the city seeking an explanation on what basis have they decided to ban or shut meat shops during Navratri.

The Delhi Minorities Commission has sought a detailed report within 24 hours and asked the mayors to appear before it on Friday.

A copy of the notice has been marked to commissioners of three civic bodies.

The south and east Delhi mayors had on Tuesday asked meat shops in their jurisdictions to remain shut during Navratri, saying "most people do not consume non-vegetarian food" for these nine days, even though there was no official order issued by the civic bodies.

However, there has been no such word from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which like the other two is also ruled by the BJP.

Mayors don't have the power to issue such orders, which can only be taken by a municipal commissioner.

"News reports about the subject have observed that the mayor is acting as a law unto himself. What he is calling for violates the basic free guaranteed in the Constitution."

"Such proclamation can also insight and encourage hoggish behaviour on the ground. Senior authorities and the courts should step in and put a stop to such behaviour," the Minority Commission Chairman Zakir Khan said in the show cause notice issued on Thursday.

He sought an explanation from the mayors forthwith "on which laid down rule and regulation, it has been decided by you to ban or shut down meat shops during Navratri".

Fear spread wide across meat markets in the city after South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan threatened serious action if the meat shops were not shut down during the nine-day festival.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal followed suit and called for the shops' shutting down.

However, most meat shops in the city opened on Wednesday with owners citing an absence of official order against it.