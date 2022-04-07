Further discussion on Karnataka cabinet rejig to be held next week: Bommai

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he held a broad discussion on the issue of his cabinet rejig with BJP National President J P Nadda, and further discussion will be held next week.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Bengaluru, Bommai said he held a meeting with Nadda on Wednesday on the matter.

"I had a broad discussion on cabinet expansion. The party top brass has obtained all the information. Nadda has said further discussion would be held during his visit to Karnataka for the state party executive committee meeting," he said.

After deliberation on the issue at the party state executive committee meeting scheduled on April 16-17, the party chief will take a final decision after consulting senior leaders and the BJP National General Secretary, Bommai said.

"Naddaji also asked me to make all preparations for the state executive committee meeting and discuss on how to prepare to face the next assembly elections," the CM said.

Bommai was in the national capital on a two-day visit to meet Union ministers and party leaders. Pressure has been mounting on the chief minister to expand or rejig his cabinet soon, after the recent assembly elections in five states.

Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet to make way for new faces ahead of the assembly election next year.

There are currently 30 ministers in the State Cabinet, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

Shah, who recently visited the state, had given a target to Karnataka BJP leaders to ensure the party's victory in 150 seats out of the total of 224 in the 2023 assembly elections. The BJP is eyeing a second consecutive term in the state.