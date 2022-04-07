Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

SMS Hospital to add 1.2K beds in three years

The foundation stone of a new inpatient block at the Sawai Mansigh Hospital in Jaipur was laid on Tuesday by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The construction is expected to be completed in three years. A helipad will be built on the roof of the new building, at a height of 116 metres, from where airlift facility for patients could be facilitated. This will be the first government hospital in the country to have such a tall building. The 24-storey building will have 1,200-bed capacity. Gehlot also laid the foundation stone of the Institute of Cardiovascular Science building. The two buildings will cost around Rs 588 crore.

Woman receives heart from Gurugram

For the first time in Rajasthan, a heart was brought from outside the state to operate on a patient in Jaipur. The heart of a brain-dead youth from Gururgram (Haryana) was brought to Jaipur through air ambulance. The heart was transplanted to a woman admitted to a private hospital in Jaipur. This is the 10th heart transplant in Rajasthan, and also the first time a woman undergoing a transplant. In-charge of the heart transplant program at the Jaipur hospital, Dr Vimalkant Yadav said Bhupendra (25), who was seriously injured in a road accident in Gurugram and was declared brain-dead. His kidney, liver, lungs and heart were donated.

Severe heat wave lashes parts of desert state

This was the hottest March in Rajasthan in the last 12 years. Most of the cities in the state recorded day temperatures around 5-7 degrees Celsius above the normal. Even before March 15, the mercury reached 40 degrees Celsius in the border towns. The record-breaking heat is likely to become more severe this month. According to the meteorological department, heat wave conditions are likely to intensify in the coming days. Maximum effect of heat waves will be seen in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur and Jalore. Banswara has reported the highest temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius of the season in the state.

