STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Medical entrance exam NEET on July 17, application process begins

Medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 17 and the registration process began on Wednesday, according to the NTA.

Published: 07th April 2022 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

NEET

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 17 and the registration process began on Wednesday, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be held in 13 languages at centres across the country.

"The last date for submission of online application form is May 6. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified," a senior NTA official said.

"Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or of parents and guardians only as all information and communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only," the official added.

Last year, the NEET-Undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it.

Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages in 2021.

Over 8.70 lakh candidates had qualified the exam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp