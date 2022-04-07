STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: Woman kills toddler son as husband refuses to accept him as his child

The incident occurred a few days back in Bijuri area, around 60 kms from the district headquarters, police said.

Published: 07th April 2022 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

For representational purposes. (Representational Image)

By PTI

ANUPPUR: A woman strangulated her 18-month-old son to death in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh after her husband demanded that a DNA test be conducted on the child, saying that he was not the biological father of the minor, police said on Thursday.

"Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the 26-year-old woman rushed out of a room at her house, saying that her son was unresponsive. The family members noticed blood coming out of the child's nose," Kotma Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) S S Baghel said.

The police began investigating the case.

After recording of the family members' statements, it came to light that the boy's father suspected the character of his wife and refused to accept the child as his own.

He wanted to get a DNA test conducted on the boy, he said.

The man told the police that his wife had gone to her parents' house and become pregnant four months later, the police officer said.

Investigation into the incident and the child's post-mortem report revealed that the woman had strangulated the child to death, Baghel said, adding that she was booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

