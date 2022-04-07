Punjab CM comes under fire after his call to broadcast Gurbani on various channels

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday came under fire after he urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee (SGPC), the mini parliament of Sikhs, to allow the state government to broadcast live the Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

A few days ago, Akal Takht (highest temporal seat of Sikhs) directed the SGPC to launch its own channel for the live telecast of Gurbani worldwide. SGPC responded saying that it needs at least Rs 200 crore to set up a channel.

Against this backdrop, in a video message, Bhagwant Mann promised Punjab government's help in disseminating the `Sarb Sanji Gurbani’ across the globe with an aim of spreading the universal message of `Sarbat da Bhala’ (welfare of all). This endeavour, he pointed out, would go a long way in offering an opportunity to the Sangat (people) to listen to the blissful Gurbani besides having a glimpse (Darshan Didar) of the Golden Temple. He said, "We are ready to discharge any duty assigned by the SGPC on this behalf."

Mann said it is the need of the hour to propagate the message of Gurbani in every nook and corner of the world and thus appealed to the SGPC to relay Gurbani Kirtan from the golden temple on various communication platforms including Satellite TV, Radio, FM, social media and mobile apps instead of limiting its reach to a single medium.

"We will provide the latest infrastructure and technology in this regard at the golden temple including the latest cameras and broadcasting equipment to relay the Gurbani Kirtan through other digital platforms like YouTube, mobile apps, religious channels, or any other channel which intend to telecast the same instead of relaying it only from one medium so as to enhance its reach across the world,’’ he said adding that the Punjab Government is ready to bear the expenditure for the same.

However, Mann’s appeal is being seen as a political move to end the monopoly of the PTC television channel linked to the Badal family. As of now, only PTC is allowed to telecast Gurbani live from the Golden Temple.

Reacting to Mann’s statement, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the government should not interfere in religious matters. He pointed out that matters of politics and religion are different. He said that SGPC is an elected representative body of the Sikh Panth which is constantly working for the management of historical Gurdwara Sahibs as well as for the flourishing and propagation of the Sikh faith.

"Chief Minister talked about broadcasting Gurbani Kirtan but the SGPC has already constituted a seven-member committee in this regard and further action would be taken as per its report. Punjab CM should focus on the works to be done by the government instead of misleading the Sangat by playing politics in the name of religion," said Dhami.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesman Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema said, "The CM does not know or is not prepared when he makes an announcement on an issue. He should know that the telecast of Gurbani comes under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and not under the state government. The people have been demanding for long that it should be telecast on Doordarshan and radio but despite many efforts, it was not done. The CM should clarify whether he spoke to the I&B Ministry and whether it has given permission for telecasting Gurbani. Mann should do his homework before making any pleas or announcements."

A few days ago Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had directed SGPC to launch its own channel. "We have received written complaints and emails against the channel and I have asked SGPC to launch its own channel for the live telecast of Gurbani kirtan from the golden temple," he said.

On this SGPC president, Harjinder Singh Dhami said, "To launch a channel requires a big budget of least Rs 200 crore, which the SGPC cannot afford. But, we can go ahead with the launch if the Akal Takht orders us to do so."