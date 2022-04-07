STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA to probe case of arrest of four terror suspects in Bhopal

The MP police had arrested the terror suspects, identified as Fajhar Ali alias Mehmood, Mohammad Aqueel alias Ahmed, Jahuruddin alias Ibrahim and Fajhar Jainul Abadeen alias Akram, on March 13.

National Investigation Agency

Representational image of National Investigation Agency officials. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the probe in the case related to the arrest of four alleged members of the banned terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Bhopal last month, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday.

"Four terrorists of JMB were arrested in Bhopal. Now, the NIA will investigate this case," Mishra said in a video posted on Twitter.

The MP police had arrested the terror suspects - identified as Fajhar Ali alias Mehmood, Mohammad Aqueel alias Ahmed, Jahuruddin alias Ibrahim and Fajhar Jainul Abadeen alias Akram - from the state capital on March 13.

Mishra had earlier said jihadi literature and electronic devices were seized from their possession.

JMB, which was involved in the 2018 bomb blast at Bodh Gaya in Bihar, is banned in India since 2019.

