STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samajwadi Party to hit the roads over jobs issue: Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

More than 34 lakh candidates are awaiting for the completion of process against vacant posts, Akhilesh Yadav said.

Published: 07th April 2022 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party will hit the roads to press the government to solve problems of the youth, who are awaiting for recruitment against vacant posts, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM said this after meeting a group of job aspirants, who submitted a memorandum regarding their issues to Yadav at the party headquarters here.

"The BJP government is taking no interest in resolving problems of the youth and this amounts to playing with their future," Yadav said, according to a press release.

More than 34 lakh candidates are awaiting for the completion of process against vacant posts, he said.

The Samajwadi Party will raise the issue in the state Assembly and hit the roads, Yadav assured the job aspirants as he accused the ruling BJP of being "unfair and inhuman".

"The patience of the youth should not be tested," he warned alleging that the government cheated the youth by making false claims.

"Neither has there been any investment nor industries set up in Uttar Pradesh. How and where would the jobs be given? The BJP is doing its politics only with the help of lies and deception," Yadav said.

The BJP is working to fill coffers of the capitalists by snatching the bread from the poor, he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp