Shiv Sena workers protest against Somaiya over ED action on Sanjay Raut

By PTI

NASHIK: Shiv Sena workers on Thursday staged a protest against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in Nashik city in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

During the protest, the Sena workers also sought explanation from Somaiya over an allegation against him of misappropriating funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.

On Tuesday, the ED had attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to certain land deals.

On Wednesday night, the police registered an FIR against Somaiya and his son Neil for alleged misappropriation of funds.

Sena workers, led by Nashik district unit chief Vijay Karanjkar, staged a protest at Shalimar Chowk against Somaiya for levelling "false" charges against Raut and the subsequent action by the ED, the party leaders said.

They also burnt an effigy of Somaiya and shouted slogans against him.

"The central agencies are gunning for Sena leaders as per the orders of the BJP. Kirit Somaiya, who blames others, has himself accumulated crores of rupees as funds were collected under the pretext to save INS Vikrant. What happened to that money? Somaiya should be charged for sedition," Sena leader Sudhakar Badgujar said.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday claimed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) does not conduct raids without the consent of BJP leaders and said the law from which the central agency draws its power was "monstrous".

Talking to reporters in Akola in the Vidarbha region, the NCP leader said whoever speaks against the BJP, the ED is unleashed on him.

Bhujbal said, "The ED will not attack anyone unless told to do so by BJP leaders. If someone joins the BJP, the ED will not take action against him, but if you speak against the party, the ED will come hard on you."

It is very difficult for an accused to get bail in ED cases, most of which are filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the minister said.

"The ED is a monstrous law (an apparent reference to PMLA). All of us need to come together and repeal the ED law," he said.

The ED is mandated with the task of enforcing the provisions of two special fiscal laws - Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and PMLA.

"At present, the BJP is in power at the Centre so whenever it wants, it uses the ED (against opponents). Even if someone has not committed any crime, he is subjected to harassment," Bhujbal said.

People are suffering from rising prices of essential commodities, but the ED is being used to divert attention from such vital issues, the NCP leader said.

Talking about state politics, Bhujbal claimed the opposition BJP was in a hurry to dislodge the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.