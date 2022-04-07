STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World Health Day: Govt tirelessly augmenting India’s health infrastructure, says Modi

World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on April 7. The theme this year is “Our Planet, Our Health."

Published: 07th April 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - The logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, June 11, 2009. The World Health Organization chief on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 says 90 million cases of coronavirus have been reported since the omicron variant was first identified 10 weeks ago, amounting to more than in all of 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Health Organization (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of World Health Day said the Indian government is “working tirelessly to augment India’s health infrastructure” and the focus is on “ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare” to people.

“Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. It is their hard work that has kept our planet protected," he said.

"The Government of India is working tirelessly to augment India’s health infrastructure. The focus is on ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare to our citizens,” he tweeted.

Speaking about the government’s flagship programme, Ayushman Bharat, he said, “It makes every Indian proud that our nation is home to the world’s largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat."

"I feel very happy when I interact with beneficiaries of schemes such as PM Jan Aushadhi. Our focus on affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the poor and middle class. At the same time, we are strengthening our Ayush network to further boost overall wellness."

He said in the last eight years, the medical education sector has undergone rapid transformations.

"Several new medical colleges have come up. Our Government’s efforts to enable the study of medicine in local languages will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngsters."

World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on April 7. The theme this year is "Our Planet, Our Health."The World Health Organisation (WHO) aims to focus global attention on the urgent actions needed to 'keep humans and the planet healthy."

