101 more items in indegenisation list, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving further push to the country’s defence indegenisation plans, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday released a list of 101 items, comprising major equipment or platforms. This is the third such list being released by the Ministry of Defence.

The list lays focus on the equipment which are being developed and likely to translate into firm orders in the next five years. Singh, however, maintained that self-reliance in defence production will also mean “working with other countries and their active participation within India”.

The MoD in a statement said, “These weapons and platforms are planned to be indigenised progressively with effect from December 2022 to December 2027. These 101 items will, henceforth, be procured from local sources as per provisions of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.”

The development follows the issue of first list (101 items) and second list (108 items) that were released on August 21, 2020, and May 31, 2021, respectively. “The spirit behind issuing these three lists, comprising 310 defence equipment, reflects the government’s growing confidence that domestic industries can supply the equipment of international standards to meet the demands of the armed forces,” said the minister.