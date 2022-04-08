STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Birbhum killings direct fallout of Trinamool leader's murder, carried out in organised manner: CBI report

The Central Bureau of Investigation's findings said that the rivalry was 'long-standing' between two groups -- one of Bhadu Sheikh and another of Palash Sheikh and Sona Sheikh.

Published: 08th April 2022 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Firemen douse the fire at the incident site where several houses were allegedly set on fire leaving eight people dead, at Rampurhat, in Birbhum

The incident site where several houses were allegedly set on fire leaving eight people dead, at Rampurhat, in Birbhum. (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI, in its preliminary report on the Birbhum killings in West Bengal, said that the masscre was carried out in a "planned and organised manner" and was a result of "direct fallout" of the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

In the over 20-page report, the central probe agency has also stated that the seven persons whose charred bodies were recovered from inside one of the burnt houses in Bogtui village, were "assaulted before being burnt alive".

"The brutal incident of burning and killings at Bogtui is the direct fallout of the killing of one Bhadu Shiekh at Bogtui More on the same day (March 21) at 8.30 pm," the report, a copy of which was accessed by PTI, said.

"After the killing of Bhadu Sheikh, his close associates and members of his group went berserk, formed unlawful assembly, and in furtherance of their common object, started burning the houses and killing the family members of the rival group in a very planned and organised manner," it said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation's findings said that the rivalry was "long-standing" between two groups -- one of Bhadu Sheikh and another of Palash Sheikh and Sona Sheikh.

The cause of the rivalry was related to "their previous enmity for dominance in the local area and for control over income from illegal collection of money from commercial vehicles and other illegal activities".

Nine people died of burn injuries after their houses at Bogtui were set afire by miscreants last month.

The CBI took over the investigation following a Calcutta High Court order and registered a case on March 25.

The probe agency had Thursday arrested four people from Mumbai in connection with the killings.

TMC leader and former president of Rampurhat Block-1 Anarul Hossain and 21 others, who were arrested by the Birbhum Police, are also in CBI custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhadu Sheikh Trinamool CBI Birbhum Killings
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp